MPD memorial honors 28 fallen police officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department paid tribute to 28 of its fallen officers at a solemn memorial outside police headquarters Wednesday.

Officers and families gathered to honor their fallen comrades and loved ones.

“28 brave souls, 28 too many,” said Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert.

Chief Albert said men and women who serve in law enforcement do so to put others first. He encouraged the community to remember the sacrifices made by the men and women in law enforcement day in and day out.

“We are those who chose to take on evil. We are those who chose to take on service,” Albert said. “We are those who sometimes are not known for the sacrifices made, all for the safety and well-being of others.”

It’s a difficult and sometimes thankless job that the city says never goes unnoticed.

“We know this is not an easy job. It’s one that one that comes with a lot of scrutiny, a lot of second-guessing, but you’re the professionals. You’re trained, you’re dedicated, you’re built for it,” Mayor Steven Reed said.

As the city reflected on the lives lost, it also made a continued promise to support those responsible for keeping Montgomery safe by pushing for higher salaries and better equipment.

Over 23,000 officers have been lost in the line of duty nationwide. 623 of those fallen officers are from Alabama.

