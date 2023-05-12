2023 graduation ceremonies set for Montgomery Public Schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seniors who have attended Montgomery Publics Schools are preparing to walk the stage to accept their diplomas!
Graduation ceremonies for seven MPS schools will be held over a 5-day period between May 15 and 19. Each of the ceremonies will take place at Alabama State University’s Acadome with tickets required for attendance.
Graduation dates and times include:
May 15
Booker T. Washington Magnet High School graduations will be held at 10 a.m.
Park Crossing High School graduations will be held at 2 p.m.
May 16
LAMP High School graduations will be held at 10 a.m.
Lanier High School graduations will be held at 2 p.m.
May 17
Jeff Davis High School graduations will be held at 10 a.m.
May 18
McIntyre Comprehensive Academy graduations will be held at 10 a.m.
Carver High School graduations will be held at at 2 p.m.
May 19
Brew Tech High School graduations will be held at 10 a.m.
Lee High School graduations will be held at at 2 p.m.
