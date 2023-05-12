2023 graduation ceremonies set for Montgomery Public Schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seniors who have attended Montgomery Publics Schools are preparing to walk the stage to accept their diplomas!

Graduation ceremonies for seven MPS schools will be held over a 5-day period between May 15 and 19. Each of the ceremonies will take place at Alabama State University’s Acadome with tickets required for attendance.

Graduation dates and times include:

May 15

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School graduations will be held at 10 a.m.

Park Crossing High School graduations will be held at 2 p.m.

May 16

LAMP High School graduations will be held at 10 a.m.

Lanier High School graduations will be held at 2 p.m.

May 17

Jeff Davis High School graduations will be held at 10 a.m.

May 18

McIntyre Comprehensive Academy graduations will be held at 10 a.m.

Carver High School graduations will be held at at 2 p.m.

May 19

Brew Tech High School graduations will be held at 10 a.m.

Lee High School graduations will be held at at 2 p.m.

Graduation ceremonies start next week! As you make your preparations to attend, please review this guide on what you can and can't bring into the Alabama State University Acadome. #Classof2023 Posted by Montgomery Alabama Public Schools - Official Site on Friday, May 12, 2023

