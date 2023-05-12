MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wet and stormy overnight will give way to a warm and muggy morning and afternoon today. Temperatures will head into the mid-80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later today. (WSFA 12 News)

The heat and mugginess will fire off scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Coverage will be elevated around 50%. A strong storm capable of producing very heavy rain, lots of lightning and gusty winds cannot be ruled out.

The pattern remains pretty similar for Mother’s Day weekend. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening thanks to ample heat and humidity.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage should be lower both days around 30%. Expect highs around 90 on Saturday and into the lower 90s for Mother’s Day itself.

Additional opportunities for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms exist heading into next week. There really isn’t much of a difference between what this weekend will bring and what next week is forecast to bring.

Hot and muggy with daily showers and thunderstorms. (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage of rain each day -- as of this update -- is forecast to be a little less than what this week has brought. I’d call it 30-40% Monday through Thursday with many of us dodging the rain most of those days.

Temperatures don’t show any significant change next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s.

