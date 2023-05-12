Deadly fire in Alexander City claims woman’s life

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A house fire in Alexander City claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman on Wednesday.

According to Alexander City Fire Chief Reese McAlister, around 1:30 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Fairlane Circle. During the search of the house, they located a 70-year-old woman.

The woman was rushed to the ER and later taken to UAB, where she later died.

Investigators say the fire appeared to start in the basement of the home. The cause is under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

