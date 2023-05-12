First Alert: Daily showers and thunderstorms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wet and somewhat stormy overnight for our area has given way to yet another warm and muggy afternoon ahead; temperatures will head into the mid and upper 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The heat and mugginess will fire off scattered showers and thunderstorms today and a few of those could linger into the evening hours. Coverage will be elevated around 50%, so there are still plenty of towns that don’t see a drop of rain Friday.

A strong storm capable of producing very heavy rain, lots of lightning and gusty winds cannot be ruled out.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later today. (WSFA 12 News)

The pattern remains pretty similar for Mother’s Day weekend... there will be isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening thanks to ample heat and humidity.

Coverage should be lower both days around 30%. Expect highs around 90 on Saturday and into the lower 90s for Sunday.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Additional opportunities for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms exist heading into next week. There really isn’t much of a difference between what this weekend will bring and what next week is forecast to bring.

Hot and muggy with daily showers and thunderstorms. (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage of rain each day is forecast to be a little less than what this week has brought. I’d call it 30-40% Monday through Thursday with many of us dodging the rain most of those days.

Temperatures don’t show any significant change next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s.

