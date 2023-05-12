Hyundai team members donate over $12,000 to Montgomery Area Food Bank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, LLC (HMMA) team members showed their generosity and team spirit by collecting more than $12,000 for the Montgomery Area Food Bank (MAFB) during HMMA’s annual food drive.

“HMMA’s team members have a history of giving back to Montgomery and the River Region. For 15 years, they have shown their compassion and generosity by donating non-perishable foods and money to support the mission of the Montgomery Area Food Bank,” said Reggie Williams – HMMA Sr. Manager of Human Resources. “The Montgomery Area Food Bank is one that I am always proud to support because I know how efficient their operation is, and I understand how many families the organization touches every day.”

Each dollar donated to MAFB can provide five meals to Alabamians in need. HMMA’s donation equates to more than 61,000 meals provided to those experiencing hunger and food insecurity in the River Region and beyond.

