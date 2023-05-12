Ivy Creek Healthcare honors first responders to Dadeville mass shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Local first responders and hospital staff are being recognized for their heroic response to last month’s tragic mass shooting.

Ivy Creek Healthcare treated more than a dozen young patients in the hours after the shooting.

Nearly a month has passed since the Dadeville mass shooting.

“This tragedy has impacted us all, you know, professionally and emotionally,” said Brandon Montgomery, ER Manager at Lake Martin Community Hospital.

That night 15 of the 32 people injured in the shooting were treated at Lake Martin Community Hospital.

Emergency Room Manager Brandon Montgomery says his staff had one goal that night, and it was to save lives.

“The focus was mostly just stabilizing patients and getting them the appropriate care as fast as we could. We had a lot of patients, and we are a small facility,” said Montgomery.

“We’ve seen what they’ve been through. We’ve seen the, you know, kind of the aftermath of some sadness,” said Heidi Smith, Director of Marketing Ivy Creek Healthcare.

Ivy Creek Healthcare said ‘Thank You’ to its staff and other first responders who assisted on April 15th with a special lunch.

“It’s about celebrating them and the passion that they have, and the great job that they do and letting them know that we appreciate them,” said Smith.

The hospital staff says to be able to make a difference in the lives of others is what keeps them going even on the difficult days.

“You know, take a sick person and make them well again, changes everything,” said Montgomery.

Ivy Creek Healthcare has made supporting its staff a priority. They have offered free counseling to the staff at lake martin community hospital and will continue for as long as it is needed.

