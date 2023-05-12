Advertise
Macon County law enforcement receives naloxone supply following shortage

The Macon County sheriff says they're facing a shortened supply of naloxone.
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson and Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee recently restocked on naloxone after a long, countywide shortage.

While they are stocked up now, the county was running low while facing several incidents where deputies had to use their dwindling supply.

“We put in for some a few months ago, and we hadn’t received our supply yet,” Brunson said.

Deputies recently had to assist an Alabama state trooper who fell ill while transporting someone to the Macon County jail. Brunson said the trooper already had a dose of naloxone, but he was going to need more and had to be “transported quickly” to the nearest hospital.

With exposures to fentanyl becoming more common, Lee said it is important that people be aware of the signs of an overdose and know how to act.

“We’re taking all of the necessary steps to provide mitigation for our law enforcement agencies first of all, and to also educate our everyday citizens about how an exposure can be deadly,” Lee said.

Naloxone is available over the counter at local pharmacies and can also be purchased online if there isn’t any in stock at physical locations.

Brunson urges people to purchase naloxone to protect themselves.

