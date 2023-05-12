Man critically injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Thursday evening shooting.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to the 600 block of West Fairview Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. They found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say they have not yet determined where the shooting happened.

No other information was released.

