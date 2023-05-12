Smokies walk off Biscuits 4-3

KODAK, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (14-16) took a lead into the ninth for the second time in three nights, but the Smokies (18-12) tied the game with a home run and Pete Crow-Armstrong walked it off with an RBI-single in extra innings on Thursday night at Smokies Stadium.

Walker Powell made his third start of the season for Tennessee and made quick work of the Biscuits’ first three batters to close the opening frame. The sixth start of the season for Jacob Lopez was similar, but a solo-home run from Luis Vasquez made the difference as the Smokies entered the second inning up 1-0.

The game was dominated on the mound in the next two innings, with no batters reaching base and both pitchers recording seven strikeouts combined. Entering the fourth inning, Lopez already had six strikeouts but Powell and the Smokies were still perfect.

The Biscuits reached base off a single from Austin Shenton, but Logan Driscoll flied out and Diego Infante grounded out to keep the score 1-0 entering the bottom-frame. Lopez continued to control the game, striking out two more on the way to retiring the side in order for the third-straight inning.

After striking out the first batter to open the fifth inning, Powell walked Heriberto Hernandez and allowed a two-run blast to Evan Edwards in the next at-bat to make the score 2-1 for the Biscuits. John Doxakis relieved Lopez to start the next frame, and would retire the next three batters after allowing a leadoff double to BJ Murray Jr.

The sixth inning opened with Luke Little on the mound for the Smokies, and the lefty retired the side in order with two strikeouts and a groundout. The Biscuits kept Tennessee off the bases once again, with Doxakis ending the inning on 11 pitches to keep the score 2-1.

Michael Mercado opened the seventh inning on the mound for Montgomery, but the Smokies were able to tie the game. Haydn McGeary hit an RBI-double down the left field line to bring in Murray Jr. from first base as the game entered the eighth inning tied 2-2.

Samuel Reyes relieved Little and walked Edwards to start the inning, but a throwing error by Caleb Knight allowed the runner to steal second and third with no outs. Erik Ostberg hit a sacrifice fly into center field in the next at-bat to put the Biscuits back in the lead 3-2. Ben Hecht (2-1) stepped on for Reyes with two outs and runners on first and second, but the Smokies escaped the frame after a groundout from Driscoll. The Biscuits placed Justin Sterner on the mound and Tennessee threatened with runners on first and second, but the right-handed reliever struck out the next two batters to keep the score 3-2.

Hernandez moved into scoring position with two outs after a wild pitch, but Hecht picked the runner off at second to give the Smokies one last chance in the bottom of the ninth. Sterner remained in the game, but Murray Jr. sent a solo-shot behind right field to tie the game at three. The Smokies could not walk it off, as Jordan Nwogu was caught stealing to send the game into extra innings.

A wild pitch moved Hernandez to third with no outs, but he would be caught trying to advance home after Ostberg grounded to McGeary at first base. Gionti Turner flied out to left field as the Smokies looked to win the game in the bottom of the tenth. Enmanuel Mejia (0-1) relieved Sterner to open the frame, and after the first two batters were retired, Crow-Armstrong hit a walk-off single to clinch a 4-3 victory.

Montgomery will look to end their losing skid when they play Tennessee again on Friday, May 12th with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM ET. The projected pitching matchup for tomorrow night pits Mason Montgomery (0-1) for the Biscuits against Daniel Palencia (0-0) for Tennessee.

The Biscuits return to Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday, May 16th for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves.

