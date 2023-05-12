Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road closed

The southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road are closed after a crash.
The southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road are closed after a crash.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road are closed after a crash.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:24 a.m. Friday, not far from Old Carter Hill Road. Both southbound and northbound lanes closed as a result of the crash. The northbound lanes have since reopened but the southbound lanes remained blocked.

ALEA says the roadway will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

No other information about the crash has been publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill
From the left, Raymond Little Sr. and Raymond Little Jr. are charged with first-degree robbery.
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Phyllis from Maluga
Legendary ‘Finebaum’ show caller passes away
More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
Investigators are working to positively identify a driver who was killed in a fiery crash early...
1 dead in fiery early Thursday morning Dallas County crash

Latest News

Babesiosis tick disease
Tick activity rises in Alabama this time of year
The "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive will take place this Saturday.
‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive is Saturday
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson recently restocked on Narcan for his deputies.
Macon County law enforcement receives naloxone supply following shortage
U.S.-Mexico Border.
Alabama leaders share thoughts on new border bill, Title 42 expiration