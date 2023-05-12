Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive is Saturday

The "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive will take place this Saturday.
The "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive will take place this Saturday.(WPTA)
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold its 30th annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive Saturday in 10,000 cities in all 50 states. The food drive benefits food banks across the country.

It’s simple to participate. Just leave non-perishable food items in a sturdy bag near your mailbox. Your mailman (or woman) will pick it up when he delivers your mail. Everything you donate will stay in your area. Letter carriers suggest donating items like cereal, dry pasta, canned fruits and veggies or soups, and juice.

This is a nationwide food drive. However, all proceeds stay local. Once the Letter Carriers finish their rounds in this area and return to their post office, Montgomery Area Food Bank staff and volunteers will offload all donations. MAFB staff and volunteers will transition the donations into palatable containers and drivers will travel to post offices and bring the donations back to its warehouse.

The “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive has become the largest food drive in the nation. MOST letter carriers participate in the “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive, but not all of them. Participation is strictly voluntary. You can visit your local post office to ensure your food will be picked up.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill
From the left, Raymond Little Sr. and Raymond Little Jr. are charged with first-degree robbery.
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Phyllis from Maluga
Legendary ‘Finebaum’ show caller passes away
More than 230 Alabama and West Florida congregations have left the United Methodist Church in...
Pastors react to Alabama congregations leaving United Methodist Church
Macon County resident Stanley Dixon is accused of fatally shooting James Earl Daniels.
Man charged in fatal shooting, standoff at Tuskegee apartments

Latest News

Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets band
May 11 proclaimed as ‘ASU Mighty Marching Hornets Band Day’
Several Alabama nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools are set to receive more than...
$240K in grants awarded to Alabama nonprofits, libraries, schools
A New Era: Fort Benning to Fort Moore
A New Era: Fort Benning to Fort Moore
This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is hitting the road for our latest Hometown Tours destination:...
WSFA’s Hometown Tours series heads to Prattville