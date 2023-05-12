Advertise
Students at Waterloo School move to virtual learning on Friday due to storm damage

Storm damage at Waterloo School
Storm damage at Waterloo School(Emily Rodriguez)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) - Waterloo School students will learn virtually on Friday, May 12, due to severe weather damage to the campus.

On Monday, May 15, seniors will need to come to the school to take their exams. The field trip for 3rd-6th grade students will be canceled with hopes of rescheduling.

