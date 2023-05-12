Students at Waterloo School move to virtual learning on Friday due to storm damage

WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) - Waterloo School students will learn virtually on Friday, May 12, due to severe weather damage to the campus.

On Monday, May 15, seniors will need to come to the school to take their exams. The field trip for 3rd-6th grade students will be canceled with hopes of rescheduling.

Storm damage at Waterloo School (Emily Rodriguez)

