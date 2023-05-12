Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tyson donating chicken to needy Montgomery families Saturday morning

Black College World Series
Black College World Series(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce says Tyson Foods will be donating 80,000 pounds of frozen chicken to those facing food insecurity in the community.

The giveaway will be from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Union Station Train Shed, located at 210 Water St. The donations will be distributed through two drive-thru lines. Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles while volunteers place the donation inside.

The event coincides with the last day of the Black College World Series, which is presented by Tyson Foods.

Tyson is partnering with the Montgomery Area Food Bank to help get food to those in need. Click here to learn more about Tyson’s relief efforts.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill
From the left, Raymond Little Sr. and Raymond Little Jr. are charged with first-degree robbery.
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery
Phyllis from Maluga
Legendary ‘Finebaum’ show caller passes away
The southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road are closed after a crash.
All lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road reopen after crash
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured on May 11,...
Man critically injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Joran van der Sloot. (Source: CNN)
Understanding the extradition and charges in Joran van der Sloot case
United States Postal Service
USPS, Postal Inspection Service rolls out expanded crime prevention measures
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama team members donate more than $12,000 to Montgomery Area...
Hyundai team members donate over $12,000 to Montgomery Area Food Bank
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Peru approves temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot to United States