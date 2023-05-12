Tyson donating chicken to needy Montgomery families Saturday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce says Tyson Foods will be donating 80,000 pounds of frozen chicken to those facing food insecurity in the community.

The giveaway will be from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Union Station Train Shed, located at 210 Water St. The donations will be distributed through two drive-thru lines. Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles while volunteers place the donation inside.

The event coincides with the last day of the Black College World Series, which is presented by Tyson Foods.

Tyson is partnering with the Montgomery Area Food Bank to help get food to those in need. Click here to learn more about Tyson’s relief efforts.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.