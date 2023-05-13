Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

The Alabama Safari Park welcomes 2 zebra foals

Visitors can watch both foals enjoying their new habitat and herds while exploring the safari...
Visitors can watch both foals enjoying their new habitat and herds while exploring the safari drive-thru.(Source: Zoofari Parks)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Safari Park welcomed the birth of a male Grant’s zebra foal, born to mom Ophelia, and a female Grevy’s zebra foal, born to mom Yogi, this week.

“We are delighted to announce the birth of a beautiful female foal to our Grevy’s zebra mare, Yogi,” Park Director Jean Benchimol said. “Every birth is important as Grevy’s zebras are one of Africa’s most endangered large mammals.”

Known as the imperial zebra, Grevy’s zebras are also the most threatened of the three species of zebra, the other two being the plains zebra and the mountain zebra.

With fewer than 3,000 remaining in the wild and approximately 200 in human care in the United States, Grevy’s zebras are in very serious danger of extinction.

“Both Grant’s and Grevy’s zebras are pregnant for 13 months so the birth of foals from two zebra species in the week leading up to Mother’s Day makes this announcement extra special,” said Benchimol.

Visitors can watch both foals enjoying their new habitat and herds while exploring the safari drive-thru. Click here for updates, hours, events and more from the Alabama Safari Park.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Page Lott has been convicted on federal charges of conspiring to sell methamphetamine...
Inmate convicted after Kilby Prison drug distribution scheme
The southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road are closed after a crash.
All lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road reopen after crash
A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill
Black College World Series
Tyson donating chicken to needy Montgomery families Saturday morning
From the left, Raymond Little Sr. and Raymond Little Jr. are charged with first-degree robbery.
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery

Latest News

Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins says the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4...
Montgomery Regional Airport investigating stolen police vehicle
Prattville CityFest kicks off
Prattville CityFest kicks off
Riverbend Brewfest held in Montgomery
Riverbend Brewfest held in Montgomery
MPD unveiled new weapons, gadgets, and patrol cars they say will help protect the community and...
MPD unveils new investments in technology, equipment