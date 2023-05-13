Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Church gifts new car to longtime nursery director for Mother’s Day surprise

A church in Alabama gave its nursery director a free car for Mother’s Day. (Source: WALA)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A nursery director at an Alabama church received an early Mother’s Day gift.

For 15 years, Blondine Mason has worked in the nursery at Destination Church and the members showed their appreciation by gifting her a new car.

“She’s like a baby whisperer. We are just so grateful for her,” said mother Greyson Hand.

Since taking on the role, pastor Wayne Sheppard said she has impacted so many lives in the community.

“She does not have her own children, but she’s taken care of hundreds of children and babies in this community for the last 15 years,” Sheppard said.

The church family said Mason cares for the children like they are her own and that’s why they decided she deserved a special gift for Mother’s Day.

“A donor also gave us the finances to bless her with a year’s worth of gas,” Sheppard said.

Though speechless while accepting the present, Hand, one of Mason’s longtime friends, spoke on her behalf.

“I’ve seen the impact and the love and the dedication that she has every single week. I don’t even know anyone like her, just the love that she has and the consistency,” Hand said.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Page Lott has been convicted on federal charges of conspiring to sell methamphetamine...
Inmate convicted after Kilby Prison drug distribution scheme
The southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road are closed after a crash.
All lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road reopen after crash
A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill
Black College World Series
Tyson donating chicken to needy Montgomery families Saturday morning
From the left, Raymond Little Sr. and Raymond Little Jr. are charged with first-degree robbery.
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery

Latest News

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado...
One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast
Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins says the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4...
Montgomery Regional Airport investigating stolen police vehicle
Visitors can watch both foals enjoying their new habitat and herds while exploring the safari...
The Alabama Safari Park welcomes 2 zebra foals
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in a car during a visit at a military air base...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican