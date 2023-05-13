Advertise
Deadly double shooting Saturday evening in Montgomery

File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department responded to a deadly scene on the 400 block of Finley Avenue Saturday evening.

According to MPD, on Saturday at about 5:23 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 400 block of Finley Avenue in reference to shots fired.

Once on the scene, an adult female victim was located who sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead. First responders then made contact with an adult male victim who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD is conducting a Homicide Investigation. There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831

