First Alert: Remaining warm & humid, with isolated storm chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been another warm and humid day across Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs climbed well into the 80s and 90s, with the humidity making it feel even warmer to be outside. A few showers and thunderstorms have formed across the region, but a large chunk of the area is dry.

The very isolated showers and storms will linger through this evening, diminishing as we move into the night. Lows will be mild in the 60s and 70s under a fair sky. Winds will be light to calm. Patchy fog will also be possible for some as we move into Sunday morning.

Mother’s Day will be hot and humid. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s area wide under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Showers and storms will again be possible in the afternoon and evening, all thanks to the heat and humidity in place. Winds will be light around 5 mph and become calm through the night. Lows will hover in the 60s and 70s with one or two showers remaining around the area.

The work week ahead will feature more heat, humidity and daily rain and storm chances, as this summertime pattern remains in place across Alabama. Just a FIRST ALERT heads up, that any storm we see over the next week could pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the 80s and 90s with the humid factor staying in place. Afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible due to the heat and humidity. Overnight lows will remain mild, in the 60s and 70s, with a few showers/storms lingering through the evenings and nights.

As we move into Thursday and Friday, it will continue to be warm, with highs in the 80s and 90s. Shower and thunderstorm chances are again likely due to the heat and humidity, with a few storms lingering into the evening and night time hours. Lows will hover in the 60s and 70s.

There is indication that a front will try and sweep across the region next weekend, bringing down rain chances and also trying to cool temperatures a bit. With that being said, we are still as week away, and the forecast will be adjusted, both rain chances and temperatures, as we get new forecast model data into the First Alert Weather center.

