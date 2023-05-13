Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery man arrested in fatal stabbing

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.(Source: MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a 22-year-old man following the death of Tony O’Neal, 57, of Georgia.

According to MPD, on Friday, May 12, at about 11:00 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Durham Drive in reference to a subject stabbed. O’Neal sustained a fatal stab wound and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

MPD charged De’trayveon White, 22, of Montgomery, with murder. White was quickly identified as a suspect. He was taken into custody on May 13 and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a Homicide Investigation following the death of Tony O’Neal, 57, of Georgia. On Friday, May 12, 2023, at about 11:00 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Durham Drive in reference to a subject stabbed. O’Neal sustained a fatal stab wound and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. MPD charged De’trayveon White, 22, of Montgomery, with Murder. White was quickly identified as a suspect, taken into custody on May 13, 2023, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation. Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendants are assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. #MPD #ToughonCrime

Posted by Montgomery Police Department on Saturday, May 13, 2023

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Page Lott has been convicted on federal charges of conspiring to sell methamphetamine...
Inmate convicted after Kilby Prison drug distribution scheme
The southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road are closed after a crash.
All lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road reopen after crash
A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill
Black College World Series
Tyson donating chicken to needy Montgomery families Saturday morning
U.S. Federal Courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
DOJ: Woman’s embezzlement caused $2.8M loss to Alabama education advocacy association

Latest News

Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins said the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4...
Montgomery Regional Airport arrests suspect in police car theft
Visitors can watch both foals enjoying their new habitat and herds while exploring the safari...
The Alabama Safari Park welcomes 2 zebra foals
Riverbend Brewfest held in Montgomery
Riverbend Brewfest held in Montgomery
Prattville CityFest kicks off
Prattville CityFest kicks off