Montgomery man arrested in fatal stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a 22-year-old man following the death of Tony O’Neal, 57, of Georgia.

According to MPD, on Friday, May 12, at about 11:00 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Durham Drive in reference to a subject stabbed. O’Neal sustained a fatal stab wound and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

MPD charged De’trayveon White, 22, of Montgomery, with murder. White was quickly identified as a suspect. He was taken into custody on May 13 and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

