Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Regional Airport investigating stolen police vehicle

Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins says the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4...
Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins says the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4 a.m.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport Police Department and the Montgomery Police Department are investigating an airport police car theft.

Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins says the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4 a.m. Authorities say they have since located the vehicle and are looking for the suspect.

The Montgomery Regional Airport is offering a reward of two first-class seats and free parking to any of our four nonstop destinations for anyone with details and information leading to an arrest.

“Getaway in style to four of the direct international hubs that MGM offers for an escape, but please don’t take the police vehicle,” said MGM Director Wade A. Davis. “The Airport Police Department is working with the City of Montgomery to find and apprehend the subject – at this time, no further information is available.”

Please contact the Montgomery Regional Airport Police Department with any leads at 334-281-9567.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Page Lott has been convicted on federal charges of conspiring to sell methamphetamine...
Inmate convicted after Kilby Prison drug distribution scheme
The southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road are closed after a crash.
All lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road reopen after crash
A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill
Black College World Series
Tyson donating chicken to needy Montgomery families Saturday morning
From the left, Raymond Little Sr. and Raymond Little Jr. are charged with first-degree robbery.
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery

Latest News

Visitors can watch both foals enjoying their new habitat and herds while exploring the safari...
The Alabama Safari Park welcomes 2 zebra foals
Prattville CityFest kicks off
Prattville CityFest kicks off
Riverbend Brewfest held in Montgomery
Riverbend Brewfest held in Montgomery
MPD unveiled new weapons, gadgets, and patrol cars they say will help protect the community and...
MPD unveils new investments in technology, equipment