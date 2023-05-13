MPD unveils new investments in technology, equipment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is stepping into the future with investments in the latest technology and equipment.

MPD unveiled new weapons, gadgets, and patrol cars they say will help protect the community and recruit new talent.

“These tools will help us police the city of Montgomery in the best way possible,” said Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert.

The department unveiled its new patrol vehicle. They’ve purchased 30 blue Chevy Tahoes that are not only recognizable, but represent MPD’s emphasis on recruitment. Each unit has a QR code that links to an application to join the force.

“We’re hitting the malls, we’re hitting the gyms, we’re going in the community after school, so we’re going everyone and anywhere where we get potential candidates to be MPD’s finest,” Albert said.

MPD also purchased a fleet of 41 black Chevy Malibus for their detective unit, new Dodge Chargers for their gang unit, and new bicycles.

Albert said they would soon have new crime scene vans and an upgraded motorcycle fleet. They’ve also invested in in-car computers to keep officers doing work in the field.

New tasers, tactical vests, helmets, 4K body cameras, and patrol rifles are also equipping officers to respond to today’s threats.

“Arming our police officers that’s out there in the field with the tools and the training to take immediate and swift action to stop a threat is why we went to these weapons systems. Now we have some already-- this is an upgrade to what we’ve had in the past,” Albert said.

Chief Albert admits it’s been a struggle to hire new talent, as it has been across the nation, but he says things are looking up with new approaches to recruiting personnel, and they hope this new equipment will encourage more people to sign up and join the force.

MPD was also awarded a federal grant of $250,000 to purchase an active shooter and use-of-force simulator, which will be implemented in the near future.

