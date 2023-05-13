Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman celebrates 100th birthday with 80 friends and family

Aline Bagwell celebrated her 100th birthday with many of her friends and family. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday in style.

WHNS reports that Aline Bagwell celebrated her milestone birthday with 80 of her friends and family.

Bagwell was born in Kentucky in May 1923 but has called South Carolina home for more than 70 years. She relocated with her husband, Harold Bagwell, after they got married following his return from World War II.

The now longtime South Carolina resident still lives in the same farmhouse her husband built for them.

Bagwell, the last surviving sibling of 17, is known by nieces and nephews across the country as Aunt Sissy. She also has two children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

She celebrated her birthday a little early this year with a Kentucky Derby-themed party.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Page Lott has been convicted on federal charges of conspiring to sell methamphetamine...
Inmate convicted after Kilby Prison drug distribution scheme
The southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road are closed after a crash.
All lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road reopen after crash
A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill
Black College World Series
Tyson donating chicken to needy Montgomery families Saturday morning
From the left, Raymond Little Sr. and Raymond Little Jr. are charged with first-degree robbery.
2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery

Latest News

A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant.
College student accepts her degree while pregnant
This image made available by Vatican News shows Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado...
One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast
Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins says the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4...
Montgomery Regional Airport investigating stolen police vehicle