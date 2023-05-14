1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight shooting in Montgomery left one person dead and three others wounded.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, on Sunday at about 12:03 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to shots fired in the area.

Investigators identified Jarquis Willis, 28, of Montgomery as a victim who sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

While at a local area hospital, investigators made contact with two adult males who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and one adult female who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. All victims were transported by personal vehicles to a local hospital for treatment.

It was determined the offense occurred in the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway.

MPD is conducting a Homicide Investigation. There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

