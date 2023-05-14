Biscuits shut down Smokies to split series, 4-1

KODAK, Tenn. (WSFA) - After dropping the first three games to open the series, the Biscuits (17-16) rallied to win the next three over the Smokies (18-15) and split the series on Sunday afternoon at Smokies Stadium.

Montgomery took the lead with two outs in the top of the second after Matt Dyer hit an RBI single into left field to make the score 2-0. It was Dyer’s first Double-A at-bat, as he was promoted from the Bowling Green Hot Rods in High-A just hours before the game.

Outside of that, the opening three innings were completely dominated by both starters on the mound. DJ Herz (0-1) struck out eight batters and allowed only one hit during that span, while Sean Hunley (2-1) was perfect for the Biscuits entering the fourth inning.

Evan Edwards doubled into the right field corner to bring in Diego Infante in the top frame, making the score 3-0. The RBI double ended Herz’s day on the mound, finishing with nine strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched. Tennessee broke through in the next frame following Pete Crow-Armstrong’s leadoff single. The top prospect for the Cubs stole second and advanced to third before crossing the plate off a sacrifice fly from Owen Caissie.

Luke Little replaced Carlos Guzman to start the sixth inning and retired the side in order for the Smokies while John Doxakis took the mound for the Biscuits in the bottom frame, ending another strong performance for Hunley. The league leader in ERA finished with five innings pitched, recording four strikeouts and allowing only one hit as the score remained 3-1 going into the seventh inning.

With Cayne Ueckert on the mound for the Smokies, Logan Driscoll broke the stalemate in the top of the eighth with his fifth home run of the season, tying him with Blake Hunt for the team-high through 33 games. Doxakis put the side down in order for the second-straight inning, as the Biscuits took a 4-1 lead into the ninth.

Entering the final inning, both teams had five combined hits compared to 24 combined strikeouts. Montgomery was just three short of the team-high of 19 strikeouts in a game, accounting for two-thirds of the total shared by both teams with 16.

Tennessee was looking for their third ninth-inning rally of the series, but Justin Sterner successfully closed the door on any comeback as the Biscuits took their third-consecutive victory to split the series at three.

The Biscuits return to Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday, May 16th for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM CT and features the pitching matchup of Cole Wilcox (0-3) for Montgomery against Scott Blewett (1-2) for Mississippi.

The series will include Craft Beer Night on Wednesday, May 17th; Country Music Night T-Shirt Giveaway and Thirsty Thursday on May 18th; Jersey Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Reinhardt Lexus on Friday, May 19th; Family Faith Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 20th, and a Lil’ Crumbs Hat Giveaway along with Bark in the Park on Sunday, May 21st.

