Biscuits Take Second Straight Over Smokies, 4-2

KODAK, Tenn. (WSFA) - Despite striking out 16 times, the Biscuits (16-16) were able to record 10 hits and a home run to pull away from the Smokies (18-14) late on Saturday night at Smokies Stadium.

The first inning of the penultimate matchup was all Tennessee, with Jordan Wicks shutting down Montgomery from the mound while Owen Caissie got his 24th RBI of the season with a double, bringing in Luis Vasquez to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

After missing out on a scoring opportunity in the second, the Biscuits had another chance to score after Logan Driscoll improved his league-leading batting average with a double. Diego Infante capitalized by hitting an RBI single into center field to tie the game at one.

The Biscuits found success again in the next inning as Gionti Turner hit one through the gap into center field to take a 2-1 lead. It was Montgomery’s second score of the night with two outs on the board, and it was Wicks’ sixth hit of the evening despite recording six strikeouts as well.

Samuel Reyes made his second appearance of the season, ending Wicks’ seventh start of the year after four innings pitched. The 27-year-old made quick work of the Biscuits, striking out two and forcing Austin Shenton to ground out. Anthony Molina entered the inning with just 54 pitches on the evening for Montgomery, and the right-hander retired the side on seven pitches to keep the score 2-1.

Ryan Jensen (2-4) checked in for Reyes in the sixth and faced a bases-loaded situation with only one out. The next two batters struck out, making it eleven on the day as the Smokies escaped the top frame still down one. With two outs in the bottom of the inning, BJ Murray Jr. hit an RBI double as Vasquez came in to tie the game for Tennessee.

Molina’s day came to an end after 5.2 innings pitched, allowing six hits, two runs, two walks, and recording five strikeouts. Jeff Belge (2-0) took the mound in relief and struck out Haydn McGeary to send the game into the seventh.

Alika Williams crushed his fourth home run of the season into left field, tying Driscoll for second-most homers on the team this season. The solo shot also moves Montgomery into second place in the Southern League for home runs, behind only Tennessee in that category.

With the score still 3-2 in the eighth, Riley Martin stepped on the mound for the 10th time this season and retired the side in order. On the flip side, Enmanuel Mejia also made his 10th appearance and held the Smokies hitless in the bottom frame.

Shenton brought in the insurance run for the Biscuits off a double into left field, but that was all the Biscuits could muster in the top of the ninth. Michael Mercado looked to close the game for Montgomery, and the righty did just that as he retired the side in order to notch their second-consecutive win at Smokies Stadium, 4-2.

Montgomery and Tennessee will close their six-game series on Sunday, May 14th, with the first pitch scheduled for 2:00 PM ET. The projected pitching matchup for tomorrow night features Sean Hunley (1-1) for the Biscuits and DJ Herz (0-0) for Tennessee.

The Biscuits return to Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday, May 16th, for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves.

