Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.(CNN Portugal)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s oldest dog has recently just gotten a little older.

Bobi the Portuguese pooch just turned 31.

His milestone birthday makes him not just the oldest living dog but also the oldest canine on record.

The dog’s family threw him a birthday party Saturday. Bobi’s owner, Leonel Costa, said the secret to Bobi’s longevity is the calm, peaceful environment that southern Portugal offers.

Bobi is a pure-bred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of Portuguese dog trained to guard livestock.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Page Lott has been convicted on federal charges of conspiring to sell methamphetamine...
Inmate convicted after Kilby Prison drug distribution scheme
File image
Deadly double shooting Saturday evening in Montgomery
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Montgomery man arrested in fatal stabbing
MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to shots fired...
1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting
Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins said the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4...
Montgomery Regional Airport arrests suspect in police car theft

Latest News

Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann died Sunday, days after he was hospitalized with a medical...
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann, 45, dies days after suffering medical emergency
FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Moment of silence, bell tolling for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
A college graduate in Wisconsin beat cancer three times.
‘Her resiliency is amazing’: College graduate beats cancer 3 times