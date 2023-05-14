Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Selma tornado survivors help create mosaic out of broken dishes

A Selma artist hopes to create beauty out of brokenness.
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma artist hopes to create beauty out of brokenness.

Jo Taylor is collecting broken dishes, china, ceramic plates, and glass to create a mosaic art piece commemorating the unity of the Selma community four months after the tornado.

“Let’s take the brokenness and turn it into something beautiful,” Taylor said.

Several people from the community have brought sentimental pieces from their homes that were destroyed by the tornado hoping it will help tell their story.

Resident Julie Bowline said her family lost everything from the storms, recalling the painful moments of that day.

“Our dogs and all of our cats were fine, but the houses were gone,” Bowline said.

Bowline mentioned a lot of her late mother-in-law’s sentimental pieces were destroyed, so she is using them for the mosaic in her memory.

The piece is expected to be completed by October and it will be displayed at the Arts Revive Outdoor Gallery on Church Street.

Taylor is still accepting donations of broken dishes.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnnie Page Lott has been convicted on federal charges of conspiring to sell methamphetamine...
Inmate convicted after Kilby Prison drug distribution scheme
File image
Deadly double shooting Saturday evening in Montgomery
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Montgomery man arrested in fatal stabbing
Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins said the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4...
Montgomery Regional Airport arrests suspect in police car theft
U.S. Federal Courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
DOJ: Woman’s embezzlement caused $2.8M loss to Alabama education advocacy association

Latest News

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to shots fired...
1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting
Selma tornado survivors help create mosaic out of broken dishes
Selma tornado survivors help create mosaic out of broken dishes
Second Saturday Riverfront Festival returns to downtown Montgomery
Second Saturday Riverfront Festival returns to downtown Montgomery
Alabama Kidney Foundation hosts annual Kidney Walk in downtown Montgomery
Alabama Kidney Foundation hosts annual Kidney Walk in downtown Montgomery