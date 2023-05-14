Selma tornado survivors help create mosaic out of broken dishes

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma artist hopes to create beauty out of brokenness.

Jo Taylor is collecting broken dishes, china, ceramic plates, and glass to create a mosaic art piece commemorating the unity of the Selma community four months after the tornado.

“Let’s take the brokenness and turn it into something beautiful,” Taylor said.

Several people from the community have brought sentimental pieces from their homes that were destroyed by the tornado hoping it will help tell their story.

Resident Julie Bowline said her family lost everything from the storms, recalling the painful moments of that day.

“Our dogs and all of our cats were fine, but the houses were gone,” Bowline said.

Bowline mentioned a lot of her late mother-in-law’s sentimental pieces were destroyed, so she is using them for the mosaic in her memory.

The piece is expected to be completed by October and it will be displayed at the Arts Revive Outdoor Gallery on Church Street.

Taylor is still accepting donations of broken dishes.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.