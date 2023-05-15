3 River Region animal shelters to host pet adoption events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three River Region animal shelters are inviting you to adopt your next best friend on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Montgomery Humane Society, Prattville/Autauga Humane Society and the Humane Society of Elmore County will simultaneously host pet adoption events at each location. Adoptions will start at $10.

Each location will feature different activities including crafts and games for children, food drives, and foster/volunteer information booths.

For specific day-of details for each location, visit the website of the local shelter.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.