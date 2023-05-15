Advertise
3 River Region animal shelters to host pet adoption events

The Montgomery Humane Society, Prattville/Autauga Humane Society and the Humane Society of...
The Montgomery Humane Society, Prattville/Autauga Humane Society and the Humane Society of Elmore County will simultaneously host pet adoption events.(Source: Best Friends Animal Society)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three River Region animal shelters are inviting you to adopt your next best friend on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Montgomery Humane Society, Prattville/Autauga Humane Society and the Humane Society of Elmore County will simultaneously host pet adoption events at each location. Adoptions will start at $10.

Each location will feature different activities including crafts and games for children, food drives, and foster/volunteer information booths.

For specific day-of details for each location, visit the website of the local shelter.

