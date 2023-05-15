Class of 2023: High school graduation ceremonies happening across Central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- High school students all across our area are getting ready to walk across the stage this month for graduation.

Montgomery Public Schools released a full schedule with details a few weeks ago, and several other schools are also sharing details ahead of the graduation ceremonies.

Autauga County Schools Graduation Dates/Locations

Autagaville School - Tuesday, May 23 at 6PM at Central Alabama Community College Billingsley School - Thursday, May 25 at 6:30PM at school gymnasium Prattville High School - Thursday, May 25 at 7PM at ASU Acadome Marbury High School - Tuesday, May 23 at 8PM at the school football field

Butler County Schools Graduation Dates/Locations

Greenville High School - Saturday, May 20 at 10AM at Tiger Stadium

Elmore County Schools Graduation Dates/Locations

Elmore County High School - Friday, May 19th at 7PM at Burt Haynie Field Holtvile High School - Thursday, May 18 at 7PM at Holtville High School Stanhope Elmore High School - Monday, May 15th at 7PM at Foshee-Henderson Stadium

Pike County Schools Graduation Dates/Locations

Goshen High School - Thursday, May 25 at 6PM in the new gym Pike County High School - Friday, May 26 at 6PM on the football field (weather-pending)

Pike Road Schools Graduation Dates/Locations

Pike Road High School - Thursday, May 25 at 7PM in the football stadium

Tallapoosa County Schools Graduation Dates/Locations

Dadeville High School - Thursday, May 25 at 7Pm at the DHS Football Field Reeltown High School - Friday, May 26 at 7PM at Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium Benjamin Russell High School - Friday, May 26 at 7PM at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex Horseshoe Bend School - Wednesday, May 24 at 7PM on the football field

