Coroner: Body found in south Alabama pond

Police car lights
Police car lights(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found in a Conecuh County pond Sunday has been sent for an autopsy, according to the Conecuh County Coroner’s Office.

Conecuh County Coroner Michael Lambert said the body was found around 5 p.m. in a pond off of County Road 30 in the Burnt Corn Community. It has been sent to a forensic lab in Mobile.

The person’s identity has not been publicly released. The cause of death is still pending, Lambert added.

