First Alert: Coverage of rain and storms climbs midweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The hottest day of 2023 so far happened on Mother’s Day with an official high temperature of 94° in Montgomery... once again today we made it into the warmer than normal upper 80s and low 90s, but some slightly cooler temperatures might be right around the corner! It won’t be a major drop, but with a highly coverage of rain and rumbles coming our way starting tomorrow, we could see more seasonable warmth over the next couple of days. degrees.

Monday’s combo of heat and humidity could fuel scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening, but so far much of Alabama has remained dry.

More of you will see pop-up thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday; coverage will go from isolated today to scattered tomorrow.

High temperatures will still be hot in the mid/upper 80s for most, but a feel of warmer towns could once again hit 90°.

The heat backs off a bit for the rest of the forecast thanks to a cold front moving through on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 80s most days starting Wednesday, actually a little bit below normal for mid May!

Slightly cooler temperatures could be here later this week thanks to higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms! (WSFA 12 News)

That drop in temperatures doesn’t mean the rain and storms go away though. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are again likely to develop Wednesday and Thursday... for Wednesday specifically the activity should favor counties south of Montgomery.

A mainly dry day is forecast on Friday before another cold front brings scattered showers and storms to the state on Saturday.

Behind that front it looks drier and noticeably less humid for a few days, if not longer!

Right now we’re thinking dry weather dominates the forecast Sunday and early next week with comfortable temperatures in the 80s. Lows will be nice as well in the lower 60s for at least a few nights.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.