Gov. Ivey to speak at Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama luncheon

Governor Ivey in Tuscaloosa Today
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will speak in Tuscaloosa on Monday as part of a visit organized by business leaders in west Alabama.

She will be the guest speaker for the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s State of the State luncheon.

It’s an annual event, but the types of speakers and topics have varied over the years.

WBRC is told that the governor will speak about Alabama’s economic future and ensuring every Alabamian receives a quality education. She will also provide an update on additional priorities to move Alabama forward, according to the Governor’s Press Office.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

