Hatching a love of learning: Prattville teacher inspiring students with chicks

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) – Some may say Jana Wood’s love of learning hatched in the halls of Prattville Elementary School.

“I have a lot educators in my family. My mom was on the school board, my grandad was on the school board. I just fell in love with it, so I here I am 21 years later. I actually went to school in this building,” Wood said. “There’s not another profession that you can walk into and so many people are so happy to see you.”

The Prattville native remembers when she fell in love with education and now, she wants to share that love and her love for animals with her students. One of this year’s project in her fourth grade class, hatching chicks in classroom.

“We are hatching these chicks and my kids are super excited for these babies to get here,” Wood said. “I just love animals, all kinds. I try to bring the joy they bring to me to the children, as well.”

Wood said she has all kinds of animals at her Prattville home, even a few ducks and horses. She uses that, plus some fun and creativity, to inspire her students.

Wood said her students are at the perfect age for learning.

“They don’t have the big kid attitude yet, they’re just right there in the middle,” Wood added. “They still love their teacher so much.”

