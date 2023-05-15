Huntsville Police Officer injured in traffic stop altercation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for a driver involved in an altercation Sunday night with an officer.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, an officer made a traffic stop on Rime Village Drive just after 9 p.m.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver started to flee. The officer was dragged by the vehicle before the officer began firing shots.

Police are still looking for the driver Monday morning. Authorities have not provided any description of that driver or the car they were driving.

Investigators say they do not believe the driver was injured.

The Huntsville Police Department has contacted the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting.

