Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Huntsville Police Officer injured in traffic stop altercation

Huntsville Police presence on Rime Village Drive on Sunday evening
Huntsville Police presence on Rime Village Drive on Sunday evening(WAFF)
By Jasmyn Cornell and D'Quan Lee
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for a driver involved in an altercation Sunday night with an officer.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, an officer made a traffic stop on Rime Village Drive just after 9 p.m.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver started to flee. The officer was dragged by the vehicle before the officer began firing shots.

Police are still looking for the driver Monday morning. Authorities have not provided any description of that driver or the car they were driving.

Investigators say they do not believe the driver was injured.

The Huntsville Police Department has contacted the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to shots fired...
1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting
File image
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting Saturday in Montgomery
Johnnie Page Lott has been convicted on federal charges of conspiring to sell methamphetamine...
Inmate convicted after Kilby Prison drug distribution scheme
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Montgomery man arrested in fatal stabbing
A juvenile is dead and seven others, including five Montgomery firefighters, are recovering...
Juvenile dead, 7 others including firefighters injured in Sunday fire

Latest News

Police car lights
Coroner: Body found in South Alabama pond
Source: WBRC video
Gov. Ivey to speak at Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama luncheon
FDA issues recall of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:
FDA issues notice for recalled baby formula distributed out of Nashville
Graduation Cap
Class of 2023: High school graduation ceremonies happening across Central Alabama