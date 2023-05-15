Advertise
Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament welcomes first Auburn guest host

The YMCA Golf Benefit at Capitol Hill in Prattville in 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 26th annual Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament is set for Monday but this year it has a different look and feel than before.

For the first time, an Auburn representative will serve at the guest host for the tournament.

Former Auburn all-American and current Auburn assistant coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will serve as the 10th guest host for the event. The tournament was created by former University of Alabama player, and Prattville native, Kevin Turner, and has relied on Kevin Turner’s former teammates to serve as guest hosts since he died from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in March, 2016.

The tournament helps fund the “Coach A Child Scholarship Fund Campaign” which provides financial aid to make YMCA services available to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. In 2022 alone, more than 3,000 individuals shared more than $330,000 in scholarship dollars. To date, the tournament has raised well over a half million dollars for the scholarship fund.

This year’s Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament has a record-breaking turn-out; about 80 teams are registered. The first round tees off at 8 a.m.

