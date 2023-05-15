Man charged after victim shot while sitting in vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing charges after court records say he shot into a vehicle and injured another man.

According to Montgomery police, Baltazar Barrera, 20, is charged with assault first degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The charges are related to an incident that took place in April in the area of Chisolm Street.

Court records say Barrera shot into the victim’s vehicle injuring his right hand and left thigh.

Police say Barrera was taken into custody by members of the SWAT team on Friday and placed into the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bail.

