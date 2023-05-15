Mental health expert shares tips for families grieving this Mother’s Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether you just lost your mother, or it has been years, mental health experts want you to know it is okay to feel sad this Mother’s Day.

“People grieve in their own time, and in their own space, and we actually grieve very differently,” said April Watkins, the director of the Carastar Crisis Center in Montgomery.

The center offers crisis counseling and crisis residential care, but Watkins says it’s important to prioritize your mental health before it becomes a crisis.

If you have lost a loved one, she does not want you to grieve alone.

“I would recommend, highly recommend, that individuals seek professional help so that some of those underlying traumas can be addressed,” Watkins said.

Watkins says it can be helpful to focus on the positive memories you had with your loved one. Perhaps write a letter to express your feelings or pay them a visit.

“Maybe go to their last resting place or talk about how much they impacted their life to someone who was close to them,” Watkins said.

If you notice any drastic changes in behavior, it might be a sign you or someone you know could benefit from professional help.

Examples include:

Not wanting to leave the house

Becoming less social

A loss of appetite

A loss of sleep

A disinterest in activities that once brought you joy

If you would like to speak with an expert at Carastar Health in Montgomery, you can call them at 1-800-408-4197.

You can also check out local hospitals for therapists or support groups to grieve. Watkins says some churches may also have resources.

