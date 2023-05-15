Monday is Peace Officers Memorial Day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies around the country pay special tribute to fallen officers on May 15 for Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The national holiday is designed to pay tribute to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. It was created by Congress and signed into law in 1962.
Multiple Alabama officials expressed appreciation to law enforcement in recognition of the day, including Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall. In her tweet, Ivy said flags were flown at half-staff.
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham issued the following statement: “Sheriff Cunningham and the members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wish to recognize those law enforcement officials who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others, and for those who continue to work selflessly on behalf of the citizens of Montgomery County.”
