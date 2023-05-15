Monday is Peace Officers Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies around the country pay special tribute to fallen officers on May 15 for Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The national holiday is designed to pay tribute to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. It was created by Congress and signed into law in 1962.

Multiple Alabama officials expressed appreciation to law enforcement in recognition of the day, including Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall. In her tweet, Ivy said flags were flown at half-staff.

Flags are flying at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day — honoring those who gave their lives in the line of duty.



Law enforcement risks their own safety to protect us from harm’s way every day. Alabama will always respect those who wear the uniform. #NationalPoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/05MTuruiZh — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) May 15, 2023

Alabama has lost far too many officers in the line of duty. On this Peace Officers Memorial Day, I am grateful for their selfless dedication to our communities. Please joining me in praying for the families and loved ones of officers lost. #backtheblue pic.twitter.com/mJTiljxF5A — Attorney General Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) May 15, 2023

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham issued the following statement: “Sheriff Cunningham and the members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wish to recognize those law enforcement officials who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others, and for those who continue to work selflessly on behalf of the citizens of Montgomery County.”

