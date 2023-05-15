Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montevallo PD: 39 people charged in connection to vandalism at Montevallo High School

Montevallo High School. Source: Melanie Posey/WBRC
Montevallo High School. Source: Melanie Posey/WBRC
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The Montevallo Police Department announced Monday that 39 individuals have been charged with Burglary 3rd and Criminal Mischief 1st in connection to the vandalism at Montevallo High School.

The vandalism occurred April 27 and students had to have an e-learning day due to the damage that occurred.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

Original Story: Students at Montevallo High School will be learning from home on Friday after “unforeseen issues to the building.”

WBRC has been told this is due to vandalism at the building.

Staff will report to the school starting at 8 a.m., but students will remain at home.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr.; Firefighter James A. Christian Jr.; Firefighter David O....
5 Montgomery firefighters injured in deadly house fire identified
MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to shots fired...
1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting
File image
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting Saturday in Montgomery
Johnnie Page Lott has been convicted on federal charges of conspiring to sell methamphetamine...
Inmate convicted after Kilby Prison drug distribution scheme
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Montgomery man arrested in fatal stabbing

Latest News

Woman killed in Saturday Montgomery shooting identified
The Montgomery Humane Society, Prattville/Autauga Humane Society and the Humane Society of...
3 River Region animal shelters to host pet adoption events
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt
Sen. Britt joins colleagues on law enforcement protection act
Our Washington correspondent Peter Zampa joins us for First at Four to discuss some of the...
DACA and Immigration concerns
May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Monday is Peace Officers Memorial Day