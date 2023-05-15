Advertise
Reward offered for info in Montgomery homicide

The Montgomery Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are hoping the public can help identify the suspect of a May 4th homicide.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the fatal shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. in the area of McGinnis Road. At the scene, officers found Lomax Hornsby, 58, with life-threatening injuries. Hornsby was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about Hornsby’s death has been publicly released. Anyone with information is asked to please come forward and help solve this ongoing homicide investigation.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is also offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or whereabouts, please police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). You can also download CrimeStopper’s P3-tipapp

