Solid rain and storm chances this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The hottest day of 2023 so far happened on Mother’s Day with an official high temperature of 94 degrees. It was also rather stormy for some of us. I’d look for more of that for your Monday.

Highs will soar into the 90s once again with plenty of morning sunshine giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. The heat and humidity will fuel scattered showers and storms later this afternoon into the evening.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

An even higher chance of rain and storms exists tomorrow. Coverage will go from near 40% today to 60% tomorrow. High temperatures will still be hot around 90 degrees.

The heat backs off a bit for the rest of the forecast thanks to a cold front moving through on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 80s most days starting Wednesday -- actually a little bit below normal for mid-May!

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely each day through Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

That drop in temperatures doesn’t mean the rain and storms go away though. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are again likely to develop Wednesday and Thursday. For Wednesday specifically the activity should favor areas from Montgomery south.

A mainly dry day is forecast on Friday before another cold front brings scattered showers and storms to the state on Saturday. Behind that front it looks drier and noticeably less humid for a few days, if not longer!

Temperatures will come down a bit as the week goes on. (WSFA 12 News)

Right now we’re thinking dry weather dominates the forecast Sunday and early next week with comfortable temperatures in the 80s. Lows will be nice as well in the lower 60s for at least a few nights.

