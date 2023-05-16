2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men were injured in a shooting that took place late Monday night in the area of Tallapoosa Street in Montgomery.

According to MPD, on Monday at about 11:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 200 block of Tallapoosa Street in reference to subjects shot. On the scene, first responders located two adult male victims who both sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers quickly apprehended the suspect and recovered two firearms.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Christian Stovall. Stovall was taken into custody on the scene and charged with first-degree assault, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

