Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday night

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men were injured in a shooting that took place late Monday night in the area of Tallapoosa Street in Montgomery.

According to MPD, on Monday at about 11:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 200 block of Tallapoosa Street in reference to subjects shot. On the scene, first responders located two adult male victims who both sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers quickly apprehended the suspect and recovered two firearms.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Christian Stovall. Stovall was taken into custody on the scene and charged with first-degree assault, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr.; Firefighter James A. Christian Jr.; Firefighter David O....
5 Montgomery firefighters injured in deadly house fire identified
Police car lights
Coroner: Body found in south Alabama pond
Woman killed in Saturday Montgomery shooting identified
MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to shots fired...
1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting
D.Smooth (left) and Ryley Tate Wilson (right)
Montgomery singer advances to ‘The Voice’ finale; local teen eliminated

Latest News

Sun
When Montgomery typically sees temps reach 95, 100 degrees
The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
Emergency alert issued for missing Millbrook man
The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan