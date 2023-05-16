2 sought in connection to Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released images of two people wanted in connection to a murder.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the images show two suspects who may have been involved in a deadly shooting that took place on Finley Avenue Saturday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward and help solve this ongoing homicide investigation.

Crimestoppers announced it would offer a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

