2 sought in connection to Montgomery murder

Montgomery police have released images of two people wanted in connection to a murder.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released images of two people wanted in connection to a murder.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the images show two suspects who may have been involved in a deadly shooting that took place on Finley Avenue Saturday.  

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward and help solve this ongoing homicide investigation.

Crimestoppers announced it would offer a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

