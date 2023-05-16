Advertise
2nd victim dies following Montgomery house fire that also injured 5 firefighters

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue reports that a second person inside a home that caught fire over the weekend has died. This is the same fire from Gilmer Avenue that had already claimed a child’s life and left five firefighters with various injuries.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Fire Chief Miford Jordan confirmed a bedridden man inside the home has now died. He said the only other person inside at the time Sunday night was the child who was pronounced dead shortly after being pulled from the home.

Neither victim has been identified yet.

Two of the five firefighters hurt are still recovering with serious injuries. Capt. Donald Crenshaw suffered severe burns across 20% of his body. The other, Deandre Hartman, is on a ventilator at UAB Hospital, where he could remain for several weeks.

Jordan said it will probably be a year before those two are back on the job.

Three other firefighter that were injured have been released from the hospital.

A third person found at the scene was treated and then released from the hospital. The chief said this person was outside the home.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, and Alabama State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen says it will take some time to get answers.

“Investigations of this nature can be very lengthy. A lot of moving parts, very fluid. It’s just way too early in the process to get into any details,” Pilgreen said.

Jordan said the call for the fire said a trash can inside was on fire. He said crews got the victims out within minutes of arrival.

The chief said they believe a flashover occurred, which is over 1,100 degrees.

Jordan called the fire “one of the scariest moments” he has encountered.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

