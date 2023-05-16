Camp Hill residents still waiting for answers after March hail storm

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Tarps still cover roofs in the town of Camp Hill. It remains relatively untouched a month and a half after a hail storm caused widespread damage.

“The side of my house, it was torn up,” said Camp Hill resident Charlece Wilson. “My roof had damage. Mostly was my car.”

Wilson’s car was pelted by the hail and still has divots. She does not have insurance and had to pay out of pocket to fix her windshield.

She does have insurance on her home but does not know what will be covered. Similar needs are being felt across the community.

Officials applied for individualized assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help, but they were denied.

“I just feel like it’s not fair for nobody to be looking into what happened to us,” Wilson said.

About 1,000 people live in Camp Hill, and now that damage assessments have taken place, the mayor says about 950 people were affected. Recovery will be a process.

“A lot of our residents are going to suffer because it’s going to occur over months to years,” said Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole.

The mayor said the town did qualify for public assistance from FEMA. That will cover churches, schools and government buildings. That assistance does not include homeowners. Officials now want to appeal that decision.

“I feel like it’s not fair,” Wilson said. “I feel like we need some kind of funding to help us.”

Camp Hill is on the radar of some federal leaders. The office of U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville confirmed that a staff member will be on the ground Tuesday.

