Camp Hill Town Council votes down renaming buildings

The Camp Hill Town Council voted down a motion to rename buildings after two residents who lost their lives.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Camp Hill Town Council voted down a motion by the mayor to name the new Town Hall and council buildings after two residents who lost their lives.

One of them is Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, who was killed during the mass shooting in Dadeville earlier this year. The other is Karmeshae Thomas, who lost her life in a car accident in 2014.

Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole said they are both proud examples of Camp Hill. Dowdell was a star football player at Dadeville High School. Thomas was a volleyball player at Southern Union State Community.

“Good kids who anything I could have done, they could have done twice over. They were respectful, They were humble. They did everything by the books. They defeated the odds. They went to school every day. They earned the respect of their classmates, their teachers, their parents, their community,” he said.

The mayor said he will give another motion that will be voted on June 5 to rename one building the Dowdell-Thomas Memorial Community Building.

