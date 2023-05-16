Advertise
Delays on I-65 SB near Northern Boulevard after crash

I-65 southbound near the Northern Boulevard exit.
I-65 southbound near the Northern Boulevard exit.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 65 southbound just before the Northern Boulevard exit is causing delays for morning commuters.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking the right lanes and right shoulder of I-65 southbound.

Motorists traveling in this area should expect “moderate delays.”

Additional details about this crash have not been released.

