Emergency alert issued for missing Millbrook man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Millbrook Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

According to police, Howard Blazer, 85, was last seen on Monday around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Woodgate Drive. It is believed he may be driving a red 2007 Honda CRV bearing Alabama tag 29A10RR.

Howard is described as last wearing a burgundy short sleeve shirt, light blue pants, a white Nike Hat and Nike Shoes, police added. He also may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

If you see Howard or know his whereabouts, please get in touch with the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-6832 or 911.

