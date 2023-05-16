Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Escambia County man accused of killing brother, wounding another man

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A man is accused of intentionally shooting and killing his brother in Escambia County over the weekend.

Authorities said 49-year-old Shawn Miller shot his brother on old Foshee Road just north of Flomaton, Ala.

Deputies say Miller also shot another person who was airlifted to the hospital.

Miller is charged with murder and assault.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr.; Firefighter James A. Christian Jr.; Firefighter David O....
5 Montgomery firefighters injured in deadly house fire identified
Police car lights
Coroner: Body found in south Alabama pond
Woman killed in Saturday Montgomery shooting identified
MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to shots fired...
1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting
The YMCA Golf Benefit at Capitol Hill in Prattville in 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament welcomes first Auburn guest host

Latest News

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
Former Selma Mayor George Evans (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Former Selma mayor George P. Evans has died
Montgomery Bicycle Club marks National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week, Day
Montgomery Bicycle Club marks National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week, Day
It’s Bike to Work Week! Cities around the country are encouraging folks to hit the road on...
Montgomery Bicycle Club marks National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week, Day