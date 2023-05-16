Escambia County man accused of killing brother, wounding another man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A man is accused of intentionally shooting and killing his brother in Escambia County over the weekend.

Authorities said 49-year-old Shawn Miller shot his brother on old Foshee Road just north of Flomaton, Ala.

Deputies say Miller also shot another person who was airlifted to the hospital.

Miller is charged with murder and assault.

