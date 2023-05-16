Advertise
First Alert: Showers and storms likely through Thursday

Coverage of rain and storm activity will be elevated through Thursday
Elevated rain and storm coverage through Thursday
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Highs will soar to either side of 90° today with plenty of early day sunshine... the combination of heat and high humidity will once again fuel scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Coverage will be more elevated than yesterday around 60%, so we expect more of our towns to see wet weather later today compared to the mostly dry Monday afternoon.

Rain and storms are likely through Thursday.
Rain and storms are likely through Thursday.(WSFA 12 News)

The heat backs off a bit for the rest of the forecast thanks to a cold front moving through tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower and middle 80s each day starting tomorrow, which actually is a little bit below normal for mid-May!

That drop in temperatures doesn’t mean the rain and storms go away though. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are again likely to develop tomorrow and Thursday. We’re looking at coverage around 60% tomorrow and 50% for Thursday.

Total rain in most places will reach 1-3" through the end of the day Thursday.
Total rain in most places will reach 1-3" through the end of the day Thursday.(WSFA 12 News)

A mainly dry day is forecast on Friday under partly cloudy skies before another cold front brings some scattered showers and storms to the state on Saturday. Behind that front it looks drier and a little less humid for a few days.

Right now we’re thinking drier weather headlines the forecast Sunday and early next week with at least slightly lower levels of humidity. Temperatures will continue topping out in the 80s.

Temperatures come down starting tomorrow.
Temperatures come down starting tomorrow.(WSFA 12 News)

Lows will be at least a little nicer as well thanks to that slightly lower humidity. We are expecting overnight temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 60s for at least a few nights this weekend into next week. Unfortunately models have backed off on the chance of some upper 50s to return.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

